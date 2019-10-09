West Side Nut Club Member Injured at Fall Festival

The West Side Nut Club has released a statement in response to a crash involving one of their members.

The following information is in response to the numerous requests for information regarding the accident involving a West Side Nut Club member that happened on Tuesday evening 10/8. West Side Nut Club member Grant Johnson was injured after falling from a UTV. The accident happened at approximately 6:00 pm on Tuesday October 8th near the corner of 12th Ave. and Illinois St. Grant was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and we do not have any more details at this time. Any questions regarding the accident are being referred to the Evansville Police Department. Thank you.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Two members of the WSNC were on an ATV when an unsecured passenger fell off near 12th and Indiana Street.

The passenger, identified as 38-year-old Grant Johnson, was transported to the hospital with head and internal injuries.

The driver of the ATV was identified as 39-year-old Brandon Julian of Evansville. According to the crash report, Julian had been drinking.

Julian submitted blood and urine testing per department protocol. According to EPD, presumptive blood testing showed Julian was under the legal limit of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Previous story:

Comments

comments