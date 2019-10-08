West Side Nut Club Member Injured in ATV Crash at Fall Festival

One person is taken to Deaconess Hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Fall Festival.

Evansville Police say the accident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Two members of the West Side Nut Club were on an ATV, when one of them fell off near 12th and Indiana.

The man who fell suffered serious head injuries and has been taken to Deaconess Hospital.

