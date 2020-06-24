West Side Nut Club Hosts Blood Drive

Covid-19 has caused a blood shortage here in the Tri-State and the West Side Nut Club is teaming up with the American Red Cross to do their part.

“The county was willing to let us use this space. We were trying to find a west side location to ensure that we’remeeting donors where they’re at. We need donors right now, especially new ones and diverse donors so we wanted to give them options and this was just a great location. We’re really thankful that we are able to use it. Once they started the elective surgeries back we’ve seen an increase in need for blood. So right now we’re in an urgent appeal to try to protect our blood supply. You can’t stock pile blood and so it’s one of those things where we need that constant supply especially for those folks that have chronic illnesses that require a constant transfusion of blood products. When you come to a blood drive you’ll see everyone is wearing a mask. You’ll see hand sanitizers out. You’ll see increased sanitation using our hospital grade sanitizers, wiping down the chairs even once people get up,” said American Red Cross Account Manager Ashley Hughes.

If you would like to donate blood, you can do so on June 25th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 6th at the Red Cross’ Stockwell location from 10 a.m to 6 pm. An additional blood drive will take place at Mt. Vernon Junior High School on June 29th from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.



