West Side Nut Club Half Pot Hits $1.2 Million

The West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival half pot has surpassed $1 million as of Saturday afternoon.

Saturday was the final day to get a ticket, as of the 2 p.m. deadline, the half pot total was $1,228,285.

This is the first year the West Side Nut Club has implemented the Fall Festival half pot.

The lucky winner will need their ticket and a photo I.D. to claim their prize. The winning ticket will be announced live on stage at the Fall Festival. If you aren’t able to be there, you can find the winning numbers here and here.

