West Side Nut Club Cancels Founders Day Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Founders Day is one of the West Side Nut Club’s proudest events. Held in May, the nut club delivers its largest donations back to the community. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will be cancelled.

In lieu of the event, the nut club will hold a press release on Tuesday, April 21 at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the West Side Evansville Library on Franklin St.

There, officials will provide the full total of the funds that were approved and the recipients of the funds.

