West Side Nut Club Cancels 2020 Fall Festival

The 99th annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival which was planned to be held in October 2020 has been canceled.

A statement released on Wednesday by 2020 West Side Nut Club President James Raben and 2020 Festival Chairman Ed Dietz confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the Half Pot will continue, which will allow for the financial support of the community and the non-profits within it. West Side Nut Club plans to release more details on when and where the ticket sales will take place.

The decision to cancel the festival was made through deliberation between the West Side Nut Club, state and local COVID-19 authorities, the Vanderburgh County Health Department, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, EMA, and teams from local hospitals.

“We decided that unless we could get the ‘okay’ from each of these authoritative organizations it would not be in the Clubs best interest to move forward against their advice,” the statement released on Wednesday said.

