West Side Azzip Pizza Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Azzip Pizza restaurant on Evansville’s west side is temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by Azzip Pizza, the company learned on the morning of July 9 that the team member had tested positive.

The post goes on to say that the last day the employee had worked at the west side store located at 5225 Pearl Drive in Evansville, Indiana, was on the evening of July 4.

Anyone who has worked directly with the employee will now also be tested for COVID-19.

The Pearl Drive store is now closed, only to reopen once the company can “ensure a safe work environment for our team members and dining environment for you.”

Azzip Pizza has eight different store locations throughout Indiana, and two store locations in Kentucky.

