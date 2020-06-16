We’ll Be Enjoying Seasonable Weather Tuesday; Heat and Rain Chances Return Mid-Week

The Tri-State woke up to cool temperatures once again with lows dipping into the mid to high 50s in most areas. Evansville dropped down to 59° around 6 a.m. before making a jump into the mid 60s this morning. Today, we will continue to experience quiet and warm conditions across the region. It will basically be a replica of Monday, but a few degrees warmer. Highs are expected to reach the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Tonight, lows will dip back into the low 60s.

Tranquil weather looks to continue through most of our week in the Tri-State. Wednesday will be very similar to today, but it may be a touch warmer with highs in the mid to high 80s. Right now, there is a possibility of some rain chances moving into the region by Thursday. It is part of a stationary front that is currently along the Atlantic coast. It’s expected to drift back towards the west through the middle part of the week. This could usher in some thunderstorm chances for our most southern communities Thursday; right now the models are a bit dicey with the timing of the precipitation. Thursday continues the warming trend with highs in the upper 80s, but if there is rainfall that could affect those temperatures. Overnight lows will be warmer, falling into the lower to middle 60s. As of now, humidity levels will stay on the drier end, with dew points in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll see a transition into more summer like weather. Right now, Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. We are expected to stay above the 90° mark, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday.

