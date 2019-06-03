Welcome the Man of Steel Home This Weekend!

It’s the hometown of one of the most beloved super-heroes…

Metropolis, Illinois, claims to be the adopted home of Krypton’s lost child, the Man of Steel himself…Superman!

And because he’s their claim to fame, of course they celebrate him every year, and this year is no different.

This 4 day Superman celebration event starts Thursday, and they promise to have something for everyone.



We go non-stop Superman wall to wall until Sunday at 4 o’clock.

There’s something every day, if you go online to supermancelebration.net, click on the schedule and I’m sure you’ll find something that you will enjoy being here.

Celebrities, carnival, entertainment, music, games anything and everything Superman it’s all right here this weekend.

We’ve got so much for the kids that you don’t have to know Superman, you don’t have to know anything about comics, but you can have a good time.

Superman Drama kicks off the weekend of contests, music, food and fun, as well as a comic book and artist show, fan films, street vendors, a carnival, costume contest and a Super Car Show!

And while you’re celebrating Superman, take a break and get in the air conditioning at the biggest museum dedicated to the man who can leap tall buildings in a single bound.

There’s everything Superman, there’s costumes, props from the movies and TV shows, original artwork, animation cells, toys from the 30’s up to now, model kits,

hard to find collectibles, one of a kind personal effects of people who created Superman…anything you can think of, you name it, it’s in here.

There’s a Superman the Movie section, animated stuff, Kirk Allen all the way back in 1948. We’ve got his stuff.

I mean, there’s ‘Lois & Clark’, there’s ‘Smallville’, ‘Supergirl’…

The Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois, starts this Thursday and runs through Sunday, June 9th.

The special guest celebrities this year include Helen Slater, Erica Durance and Katrina Law.

Keep in mind…the celebration itself is a free event!

There are some events within it that serve as fundraisers or are special events where a cost is applied to attend.

Make sure and get a snap at the Superman statue!

