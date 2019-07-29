Weekend Rewind With the Best Day Ever

Did you have an epic weekend?

If so, you’re not alone!

With the warm temps comes tons of events, and a laundry list of ways to get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Here are a few of the events that, as your Entertainment Insider, I checked out:

Y&E 90’S Night at the Otters

We’re partnering with the Evansville Otters on Saturday, July 27th, for a ’90’s Night’ and to celebrate the Otters and Gray Loon Marketing Group’s 25th anniversary! There will be local youth performances, games, prizes, giveaways, raffle, etc. Come out for a night full of 90’s fun, featuring slime giveaways to first 1,000 kids!

Wear your best 90’s attire and you’ll be entered to win a prize for the BEST DRESSED!

I’ll feature this event tomorrow, but for now—check out how much fun over THREE THOUSAND people had, Saturday!

After that, I headed to the North Side of Evansville for NEST FEST 2019!

• LIVE MUSIC with ☆ Jayson Harper ☆

● CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT ●

♡ Fundraiser for Field of Dreams Uganda

• FOOD TRUCK ☆ Duffy Shuffle ☆

In case you missed it… this is a fundraiser for Field of Dreams Uganda…how cool is that to see our people show up for UGANDA?!

You would think that everyone would be out at the County Fair…not so AT ALL.

People lined up to prove that they had the best Cornhole Skills, ate some great food, and when the kitchen closed down?

The party continued when The Duffy Shuffle showed up!

The guys that won said they’d been after this title for YEARS!

Sunday, the hottest motorcycles growled into Bud’s Harley Davidson for their Horsepower Ride!

Bikers were treated to a Western Breakfast Scramble before heading out on the open road.

I mean, the weather was perfect for wind in your hair and wheels on the blacktop.



Want to know where to find all of the best events in Evansville?

Head over to that city calendar to have as much fun as all of these people did!

PS: The Best Day Ever has giveaways…

