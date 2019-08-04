Weekend Review With the Best Day Ever Evansville

Every day we give you a list of fun things to do on that city calendar, and every Friday we tell you about as many events as possible…we love our city!

This weekend, we caught so many of you having The Best Day Ever!

Tiki Week at Mo’s House kicked off Wednesday, and had lots of fun things in store for the weekend.

Mo’s poured out 60 tons of sand on the street to create that beachy paradise feel!

Friday night wass a sand castle building competition and Saturday they held “Survivor” type games.

The pig was served at noon Saturday, and even better?

There were new guest mixologists every night, and they’re donating their tips from Sunday to the Teacher Locker.

Also this weekend– Volksfest at Germania Maennerchor!

This celebration of all things German even includes a Celebrity Brat Toss.

Open at 11:00am each day for lunch and we close at Midnight each day.

Food is Bratwurst, Bologna or Ham Hocks plates with 3 sides mashed potatoes or German potato salad, white beans, kraut. All for only $10.00!!

And Yes, we will have our famous Kraut Balls for sale as well!

Music starts @ 5:00 pm by Rhine Valley Brass, Ratskeller Band and The Schnapps Band from Cincinnati, Ohio.

And then there was the JD Sheth Foundation’s: 2nd Annual Steppin’ Up For Gresham at Kevin’s Backstage Bar & Grill.

Come join us for an evening of summer fun to celebrate and support our local heroes.

Food, beer garden, games, music, silent auction and more.

$10 advance ticket includes 3 raffle tickets.

Veterans are free!

All proceeds donated to Gresham House by JD Sheth Foundation to support local homeless vets.

Learn more about Gresham House and this event, Monday morning on 44News.

