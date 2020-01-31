Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

Anthony says it’s shaping up to be a great weekend — weather wise — and there’s tons of things to do, so let’s get to it.

Like, oh my gosh, murder!

Tonight help the crowd and the detective figure out who ruined this totally tubular night at the Totally 80’s Totally Murder Mystery Dinner at Owensboro Convention Center.





Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner and a live interactive experience of solving a crime with a unique theme!

Doors will open at 6:00pm for cocktails, with dinner at 6:30.

They say that the couple that cooks together stays together…okay, maybe I just say that…

But if you agree, Capers Emporium in historic New Harmony is offering a comforting winter meal cooking class.

Pro tip: give yourself some extra time to look around at the shop that is packed with anything and everything…

You might stumble upon a valentine’s day gift that you didn’t know you were looking for!

Known for his outspokenness, impassioned live show and outlaw country tunes —

Aaron Lewis will present acoustic songs and stories at Victory Theatre tonight.

His show in Nashville tomorrow is already sold out!

Tickets start at just $36.

We talked about it earlier this week, remember the “choose your adventure books”?

Tonight, you can “Pick Your Path” with the album release party at Bokeh Lounge.

Expect several area artists to perform, including The Jangle Sheep!

It promises to be a one of a kind listening experience!

All weekend long at 321 North Congress, see Shakespeare’s story of politics, power struggles, prestige and fame…

Evansville Shakespeare Players present “Julius Caesar”, and tickets are just $12!

Keep in mind, this is a small black-box style show, so don’t wait to reserve your seat.

Saturday, check out one of the sweetest shops as they re-open after a month of re-vamping!

The Farmhouse in Evansville will have food and give-aways, and if you’ve never been…it’s a perfect opportunity to check out their gifts…

Find them at Olmstead Road.

Put on your favorite jammies and join Fairy Dust Entertainment with their ice trio in an adventure to an enchanted forest for a party!

You have 2 sessions to choose from, and for $10 not only do you get to party with princesses, but there will be a dance party, yoga, a snowball fight, fashion show, surprise guests and more!!

Tickets are $10.

Platinum-selling recording artist and award-winning singer/songwriter Chris Janson will be in concert Saturday in Owensboro, and Sunday is the Super Bowl, which means it’s also Super Bride Sunday at Old National Events Plaza, and if you’re looking for a game day party?

Tropicana is hosting an epic one with give-aways, a tailgate buffet, access to betting and more…tickets are twenty dollars at the door.

You can get more details on all of these events…it’s easy!

Just head over to the city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville, find something fun and then get out and have The Best Day Ever.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments