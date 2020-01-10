Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s a wet weekend, but you can grab an umbrella or rain gear, there’s too much going on to hole up at home!

Tonight it’s all about our live music scene, with bands of all genres, here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Lamasco is family friendly at 5:30 tonight, with local favorites the Honey Vines, then later that night, things heat up when Evvolve Presents: OK. Kevin, D0min0 and Insolent — 3 DJ’s that promise to light up the dance floor with their catalog of original music.





Bokeh Lounge goes sin city, presenting Las Vegas live with Daryl Vanleer, it’s Country Night at KC’s Time Out Lounge, Timmy Dunn takes the stage tonight at Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar and Grill, and

Thunder Dreamer with special guests Sinai Vessel and Advance Base will be at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.

Let’s get ready to rumble…!

Pro wrestling action featuring the superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment will battle it out in the ring, smack dab in the middle of the Ford Center!

The melee begins at 6:45 p-m, with tickets starting at just twenty dollars.

Moving on to Saturday, warm up with sausage, coffee, juice, and pancakes at Eastminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Avenue — it’s the Civic Theatre’s Annual Pancake Breakfast!

The most important meal of the day is just ten dollars for adults, eight for students — and no worries — they will have gluten free options.

And speaking of the Civic Theatre — listen up, aspiring actors: auditions for The Laramie Project are also this weekend!

Are you ready to watch people lip sync…for their life?

Back for its third year, the 2020 pPuzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle is at the Owensboro Convention Center tomorrow at 8 pm.

The event will premiere 10 local businesses and groups battling for the bragging rights of the best, with 5 team battles, then a winner crowned after each one.

General admission tickets are $30, with tables and VIP tickets available, and there will be a cash bar…

Expect performances from local personalities as well!

And if you’ve ben missing your favorite gypsy jazz and rock band?

Opal Fly and Kapow are back from Bloomington tomorrow and will be bringing their special sound to Bokeh Lounge.

