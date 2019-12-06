Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s time to get into the holiday mood — with events that we only see at this time of year —

We’ve hit up The Best Day Ever’s City Calendar for a list of ways to get out and enjoy our area!

Cross the bridge to Henderson and see how they’ve transformed their downtown into a festive wonderland this holiday with creative, whimsical, and even snow-covered windows and displays.





Their “Deck the Downtown” challenge is a great way to get in the holiday spirit, and find unique gifts at one of a kind shops!

Or head to Owensboro to slurp heart warming soups for hometown support.

For a ten dollar suggested donation, enjoy this soup contest with hometown cooks at their new location —

Order ahead, and you can take out by the gallon for $25.

They’ll also have some down-home desserts up for grabs.

The Greater Saint James Missionary Baptist Church is hosting Christmas in their Rec Center, with several vendors for your holiday shopping, and they also claim to have one of the best Santas around!

Christmas in New Harmony starts tonight — and they have fun activities planned all weekend!

Breakfast with Santa is tomorrow at Mesker Park Zoo and hundreds of Santas will be running the streets for the Evansville Rotary Santa Run!

Newburgh and Downtown Evansville both celebrate the season tomorrow, and the “Santa’s Kids” barbecue fundraiser is also Saturday.

Art will be combined with the Christmas decorations at the Cook Mansion to create an unforgettable self guided tour.

Appreciate the architecture and enjoy being in the Christmas spirit with several of the rooms decorated for the season.

Tours are $10.00 per person, kids get in free.

Nick Jr., Live! is all weekend at Old National Events Plaza…and if you need more holiday entertainment?

Next Tuesday is the Magical Cirque Christmas at the Plaza.

Grab your jingle bells and head over to that city calendar at The Best Day Ever to find ways to get out and make the most of this sweet holiday season.

