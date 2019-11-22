Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

We’re in a mad dash to have all the fun we can have before the cold keeps us at home — which means it’s a great weekend!

If you’re like me, and love a good Christmas tree (that you don’t have to clean up after) cross that blue bridge and head to the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art for their Holiday Forest Festival of Trees!





This exhibit features eighteen monumental Christmas trees and special decorations designed and created by local artists, florists, schools and organizations.

This year the trees interpret “Art + Food + Health: At the Table with Joyce Garner, which means that the festival features Christmas trees laden with delectable seasonal treats!

It’s an epic night for you lovers of live music…so here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

It’s a heavy night at Doc’s with nothing but original music from Thunder Dreamer, Jupiter Styles and Super X Cowboy,

The Wine Down gets jazzy with Jane Harmon and friends, Lamasco is all about the dance DJ’s with Shy Guy Says and Achilles, and Kevin’s Backstage will have you singing “Maggie May” with their Rod Stewart tribute band.

Saturday smells like Christmas…because you can watch creative competitors battle it out with amazing gingerbread creations!

This year, the event has moved to Tropicana — and is free!

Vote for your favorite by donating dollars and cents and enjoy exciting holiday entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, pictures with Santa, and a fun-filled kid’s korner, which is where you’ll find me as your emcee — because they always have great movies and candy in there.

Saturday is also Germania Maennerchor’s Christkindlmarkt, if you’re looking for great gift ideas.

Saturday night is heating up in Owensboro with the latest 97XFest!

Start off with the live battle of the bands pre-party, then stay for Black Stone Cherry and The Lacs with special guest, The Josephines…tickets start at $30, with VIP available at just $50!

Then Sunday, get in the holiday spirit with Evansville’s Christmas parade!

Your 44News team will be there…so say hi and “Merry Christmas”, at 2:30, downtown.

Don’t waste away inside — the Tri-State has so much to offer — get out and have The Best Day Ever!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

