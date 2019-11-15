Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

Mother Nature isn’t punishing us with bitter cold this weekend, and the area is bursting with events!

Our resident travel advisors are celebrating the season with an open house, that includes prizes and refreshments at Ambassador Travel today.

Celebrate diversity — and start your holiday shopping at the biggest international event at university of Evansville… the 33rd Annual International Bazaar.

There will be many cultural booths, amazing performances, and an international marketplace, where several non-profit organizations will be selling products to raise money for their respective causes!

International desserts will be sold for $1 (cash only).

Admission to performances and interactive booths is free!





You can bring your family out for a night of fall fun at Crossroads Christian Church tonight… they’ll have dinner, a bounce house, hayride, games, fun activities for the family, and s’mores!

Cost is $5 per person.

The 2nd City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night in December of 1959, and a comedy revolution began.

The renowned improv comedy group will hit the Preston Arts Center stage tonight, and if you want to go, better get tickets now…they are set to sell out.

Dancing is a great way to start your day… why go to the gym?

The Spot in Owensboro believes that music makes your heart light, your head light, and your feet light.

“Sober raving” and “conscious clubbing” is a modern trend to support emotional well-being and de-stressing from everyday life.

Get your body going with some coffee or a smoothie, get lost in the music and let the rhythm move you at “Wake and Shake” Saturday.

Also Saturday, the museum will host its 3rd Annual History Celebration.

The event will feature informational booths of local organizations from Vanderburgh and adjoining counties that present history to the public museums, libraries and historical societies.

You will also get to hear from historian Stella Ress, whose latest local history project, the exhibit, “Stonewall and its Connection to Evansville’s Queer Past” was displayed in the windows of Evansville’s Alhambra Theater.

A local father has been diagnosed with stage 4 colo-rectal cancer, and Lamasco Bar and Grill are hosting a benefit with an epic line-up!

Sarah Werner will be performing along with Cynthia Murray, Theo Akai, Big Ninja Delight and the Max Allen Band for a full night of top notch entertainment.

There will be a silent auction from 6pm-8pm as well.

The Evansville African American Museum is hosting their annual Colour of Humanity gala Saturday, and for you “dancing queens”, the Abba show is also Saturday in Marion, Illinois.

Think you’re a fan of the Star Wars movies?

You’ll get along with comedian Sean Keller…

One through eight (I-VIII) : a One Man Show is a solo adaptation of the Star Wars saga, imbued with his unique humor and spot-on vocal impressions that both casual fans and die-hards alike will love.

Daviess County Library plays host to this one of a kind show, Saturday.

This show is for adults. ..think of it like a hard PG-13 film…don’t miss the Star Wars universe as you’ve never seen it before!

Want to know what else is happening?

Check the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, find something fun, then get out and have The Best Day Ever!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments