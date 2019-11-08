Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s an epic weekend here in the tri-state, and I’m excited to see what gets you out having The Best Day Ever…

Cross that blue bridge to Owensboro to look for a special item for yourself or get a jump start on your holiday shopping…

The Kraftucky Arts and Crafts Expo this weekend features local and regional artisans and crafters offering unique handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candle, pottery, embroidery, and more!





Not only can you shop local to your heart’s content, they’ll also have paint parties throughout the weekend, pottery demonstrations and puppet shows!

Tonight your Evansville Thunderbolts will battle it out on the ice, and you have two chances to catch some awesome theatre.

At 321 North Congress, New Place Theatrical Company presents the sordid tale of greed, civil war, rebellion and family drama of England’s Henry IV.

Shakespeare’s first part of this historical drama will run all weekend with a Sunday matinee.

It’s a “by donation” show, so as you can imagine, seating will be limited.

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents Escanaba in da Moonlight this weekend…

Actor/playwright Jeff Daniels’ wacky story of Michigan upper peninsula’s Soady family, and their surprise filled deer hunting trip.

This production contains some pretty raucous language and may not be suitable for young audience members.

Grab your fur-ever friends Saturday for Miles for Mutts 5k Run/Walk at Quail Crossing, and if you’re looking for more ways to shop local, Patchwork’s Holiday Art Sale is tomorrow!

You’ll find unique handmade gifts, art by local artists, quirky nativity sets by children participating in Patchwork’s Art and Company, and more…

This is your chance to support a great community organization while shopping for gifts for your family and friends!

Admission is free.

Also Saturday — is the new Warrick County Winter Market, for those of you needing fresh produce, a Mommy and Me (or Daddy and me) hoop workshop, an all-nighter gaming event at Evansville E-sports, and a KISS tribute at Calumet Lake Events Center.

Find all these and more on the city calendar, get out and have The Best Day Ever.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

