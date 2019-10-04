Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s a great weekend here in the Tri-State with fall fun for everyone!

A brand new Cirque Italia show opened last night at Eastland Mall, and will run through the weekend…

Their mysterious and amazing artists from all over the world will be performing this dark and wicked show– with a performance tonight, and two on Saturday and Sunday.





Get $5 off your ticket with promo code “50OFF”.

For the first time in over 55 years, the Evansville Coin Club will host the Indiana State Numismatic Association Coin Show at the Old National Events Plaza today and tomorrow.

There will be dealers from across the U.S. on hand to help you buy or sell old coins, currency, gold, and silver.

You can also see rare coins from all over the world!

Love seeing old cars chase and crash during a good old fashioned demolition derby?

The 2 day “Wicked Derby” promises to have something for everyone…power wheels derby, compact cars, old school cars, metric built cars, and more.

There will be a $10,000 prize for the teams who place.

If you’re looking for some great theatre?

“The Revolutionists” opens at USI this weekend.

This grand and dream-tweaked comedy features four beautiful women who lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s reign of terror.

Assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.

Saturday is the half marathon in Evansville, and also the Penny’s for Pounds Special Olympics event.

Looking for some home-grown fun?

Boonville’s “Square Flair” is tomorrow.

This is the city’s annual BBQ cook off featuring live music, vendors, arts and crafts, and children’s games!

Looking for a full day of music?

ParksFest is back this weekend and bigger than ever with 3 stages, 15 bands, food trucks and tons of activities for little ones.

How do you make ParksFest even better?

Entry is totally free for everyone.

Watch whiskery dudes and dude-ettes battle out for the best beard…

Battle of the Beards is this weekend, with a free meet and greet tonight at Carson’s Brewery.

Then tomorrow, the competition begins at Mojo’s Boneyard.

It’s free to watch, fifteen bucks to enter the battle.

Then Sunday is the Lincolnshire Front Porch Fest and table top gaming pop-up at River City Coffee and Goods.

Need more ideas?

Head over to the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, find something to do, then get out and have The Best Day Ever!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments