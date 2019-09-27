Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

Walking and wine downtown, a free concert, an original play and more…it’s an epic weekend — let’s get to planning so we get the most out of it.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday —

7 Evansville area cultural institutions are partnering to host Evansville Member Wander, the community-wide reciprocal event that provides the perfect opportunity for visitors to explore all the arts and cultural amenities the community has to offer.

Participating organizations will offer special programming throughout the weekend and discounts on new membership purchases.

It’s like getting to audition an attraction before you buy the season pass!

Enjoy wine, shopping, live music, free silhouette portraits, free tarot card readings, live paintings and fire performers in downtown Evansville!

The Annual Fall Wine Walk is tonight!

Your ticket provides a commemorative wine glass and four tastes in your favorite shops, bars and restaurants.

Right now it’s just $15.00 per ticket when you buy online — until 5:30 tonight, if you wait until the event?

It’s going to be $20.00.

Tonight the 9th Annual St. Meinrad Rocks Fest kicks off…and admission is free!

This is a fabulous two-day outdoor event at the St. Meinrad Park and Community Center with two stages, concessions, vendors, raffle and beer garden.

Then –for the kids, Silly Safaris Animal Show will be there tomorrow, and new this year will be the one and only Dr. Popper Balloon Artist!

There’s also a free Twilight Concert Series at EVPL Oaklyn tonight, and an original play opens — we will have a sneak peek of that later —

Also tonight, magician extraordinaires Don and Brandon Baggett take the stage in the O’Grady Entertainment Room at Simplicity!

Comedians AJ Riley and Corey Martin will open up telling jokes, and then the father and son duo of the Baggetts will perform an adults-only magic show!

Attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

Tickets will be available at the door tonight and are only $10 each.

Ready for a free pizza party Saturday?

How about drinks, games and music too?

Body-Builder Records is throwing 2 free parties in the park!

Saturday is your pizza party at Garvin Park from 4 to 7 pm, then Sunday they’ll be back down at Anthony Oates Park with a sno-cone party…free sno-cones for anyone that comes out plus food drinks games and music.

Saturday you can shop for antiques at the Vintage Row Flea Market, celebrate cMoe turning 13 years old, the Vanderburgh 4-H Center is hosting a fine arts and crafts show, and the Bunny Bread Kids Fest kicks off at Brescia.

And, it’s back…

ParksFest Music Festival returns tomorrow, this free, all-day music festival at Garvin Park will feature hip-hop favorites, alongside party bands and those that just jam…including a harmonica work-shop with Art the Dude!

ParksFest also features a beer garden, an activity area for kids, music workshops, the region’s best food trucks, and other surprises are promised.

And if you need more help planning your weekend — I got you.

Head over to that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com for more like live music, a Beatles versus Stones tribute concert and more.

Get out and have The Best Day Ever.

