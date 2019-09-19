Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

Once again I’ll be leaving you on Friday, so we’re hitting your weekend planning early…

And you’re gonna love where I’m headed–

Join me at French Lick to watch chainsaws flying at top speed as they bring amazing wooden sculptures to life!





You can bid on these unique works of art, and maybe even bring one home.

There will also be a classic car show, live entertainment, an artist market-place and a wine and beer garden.

There’s so much going on at the Block Bash, that they party for 3 days!

And entry?

Free.

Need to pre-party for this weekend’s Kuntsfest in New Harmony?

The Beer, Pretzels and Polka party at Thrall’s Opera House will have a beer garden offering local craft beers, a soft pretzel bar with all the fixings, then you can show off your best dance moves on the dance floor with music from a live polka band.

Guten tag!

Speaking of that…Kuntsfest is back this weekend!

The annual German festival and artisan fair in the walkable village of New Harmony — celebrates German heritage with food, music, crafts, and a wide selection of local shops.

You can expect everything from antiques, collectibles, and locally made ornaments to hot tamales, pork chops, brain sandwiches, and demonstrations that include the art of blacksmithing, rope making, and basket weaving.

Five-time Grammy winner and Kentucky native, Wynonna Judd, will bring her unmistakable country music, storytelling and sound to Henderson tonight at the Preston Arts Center, and very few tickets are left…

A few chances for you active families to get out this weekend —

Evansville Disco Run presented by Shoe Carnival starts at 9 am Saturday, as does the Farmer and Frenchman Winery Run in Henderson, the Newburgh Farmers Market is hosting free family yoga on the river and the 27th Annual Southwest Indiana AIDS Walk starts at 11, on 2nd and Vine.

Also Saturday is Henderson’s signature summer social event, Dinner on the River with Henderson Brewing Company from 6-10pm in Audubon Mill Park, with live music by the Juice Box Heroes.

Guests will bring their own meals or can purchase dinner from the downtown restaurants.

*This is a 21 and over event, there will be a cash bar available*

For even more events, head on over to that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com…bookmark the page, find something to do, then go have The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments