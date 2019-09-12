Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

I won’t be here tomorrow, but I couldn’t leave you in the lurch…so although it’s a day early, it’s time to hit up that city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville — and plan an epic weekend.

First up, it’s one of your last chances of the year to score antique, rare, signed 1st editions, sets and collectible books at greatly reduced prices!





The Better Books Sale at Willard Library is in full swing with half-priced books today — then this weekend is the special bag sale where for just $20, you can fill your bag with any books on sale.

Been waiting to add that special ink piece…tomorrow is your chance for a deal with some of the area’s best artists.

First come, first serve…Crescent City Tattoo and Museum is offering $80 tattoos on Friday the 13th.

The art will all be pre-drawn designs – and arms and legs only!

Tattoo templates will be posted tomorrow morning on their Facebook page.

The free EVPL “Twilight Concert Series” continues at Oaklyn Branch tomorrow with local favorite “Art the Dude” and his mouth harp.

And if you’re looking for family friendly fun overlooking the Ohio River?

Mt. Vernon’s River Days are this weekend!

They’ve packed so much entertainment — along with vendors, demonstrations, activities, and food into this weekend– and it’s your chance to check out MT. Vernon’s newly re-vamped riverfront.

Did I mention that it’s free?

If you’re a fan of all things local, then you love River City Coffee and Goods.

And Saturday is your chance to meet one of their makers!

Lydia Fulp of Hat and Rabbit will be available Saturday to answer ask questions and help you pick a cute towel…there will also be an extended display of her work!

Also Saturday, you can show off your corn-hole skills, and maybe even earn bragging rights all while helping out local charity Homies for Hope!

KC’s Marina Pointe is hosting a tournament, Saturday, for just $40 per team, there will be a silent auction, a raffle that includes a Victoria National foursome, and live music.

Bring your dollar bills, half pots will run throughout the tournament.

Explore America’s ancient history, Saturday and Sunday at the Bluff City Pow Wow!

This event is two days of activities celebrating the Native American culture with drumming, flute playing, crafts, storytelling, food vendors, and special dances.

You’ll save $1 off your entrance fee with a donation of a nonperishable food item, which will be donated to Christian Resource Center.

I’ll be exploring my Native roots and soaking up the culture, come say hi!

And it’s not Tuesday, but this weekend is all about the tacos!

Evansville Taco Fest is a two day festival to celebrate tacos, tequila, margaritas, Hispanic heritage and much more!

Enjoy over 15 taco purveyors from the tristate, authentic Hispanic entertainment, live music, tailgate games, kid’s activities and so much more on Saturday and Sunday, this is the unofficial kickoff of for Hispanic Heritage Month.

I’ll be judging — it’s a difficult job, but someone has to do it —

I hope to see all of your smiling faces, be sure to take plenty of pictures while you’re having The Best Day Ever!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments