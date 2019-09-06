Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s such a great weekend on that city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville, that you’re going to have trouble picking what to do!

First up is the 35th Annual White River Valley Antique Show at the Daviess County Fairground.

This antique show brings the past into today, with demonstrations, a village, antique tractors and equipment, food, flea market, entertainment and more!

That runs through Sunday, so you have all weekend to shop for that piece you’ve been searching for.

Spencer County’s largest street festival the Dale Fall Festival is also this weekend!

The party is jam packed with live entertainment with bands you’ll recognize like 2 Miles Back and Retro Shock — food booths, rides, competitions and an annual parade.

A great date night starts with art, and Vincennes agrees with me.

Autumn on Main is this weekend, in conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk on Main St. in downtown Vincennes.

Enjoy art, live music, children’s activities, cars, and food, beer and wine tasting along with a cash bar.

And you can shop at participating downtown businesses that you might not be familiar with.

For even more art, tonight is First Fridays at Haynie’s Corner.

And if you love a pop of color…you are gonna love artist Lisa DeLucio’s style.

Say goodbye to those boring neutrals, and hello to your color therapy at Rumjahn Gallery tonight.

This exhibit will present the artist’s recent work that is awash in vibrant colors and patterns.

Also tonight in Evansville, it’s the home of The Grey Lady — and a piece of Tri-State history — and it needs repairs, so they’re offering up a number of valuable and rare pieces of literature, and you can get the first look at what’s on sale…

This year’s Willard Library Garden Party will incorporate a sneak preview of the “Better Book Sale” selections.

This is your first opportunity to purchase any number of valuable and rare pieces of literature, before the public sale begins as well as tasty hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants, live music by guitarist Toby Ellis, and a silent auction.

Tickets are $75 in advance.

Also tonight is Peace Zone’s Annual Art of Recovery, a fine art show to raise awareness — and reduce the stigma — associated with mental health or addiction.

Moving on to Saturday, of course you have the Farmers’ Market in Newburgh, but you can head out to the Vanderburgh 4-H Center for a day of great music, all to benefit local Veterans.

The inaugural Salute Music Fest will feature local favorites “Tailgate Revival” and country music’s own Randy Houser as headliner!

Tickets start at just $40 for a chance to put your money where your “thank you for your service” is.

I’ll be there, and then I’ll be your emcee for the first ever Wadesville “Metal Fest”!

4 of southern Indiana’s sickest metal bands will melt your face off at the new Russell Events Center!

It’s just ten bucks, and all ages are welcome.

They’ll also have a raffle.

Believe it or not — there’s a ton more on that city calendar like live music on the rooftop at the Arts Council, an ’80’s themed show at Badgett Playhouse, and a ’90’s night at the Coliseum.

Bookmark that page at thebestdayeverevansville.com, get out and have The Best Day Ever.

