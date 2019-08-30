Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

If the city calendar is locking up your smart-phone, that’s because it is jam packed with fun things to do for anyone!

Let’s start with your last chance to enjoy a summer type open air lunch on the lawn of the beautiful Old Courthouse in Evansville.

You’ll get to choose your fare from 9 food trucks, enjoy live music, and take some snap-worthy shots of the beautiful architecture.





As always, Barnes and Noble will entertain the little ones with a story time today at 10am.

For live music fans, there are a lot of great bands performing tonight, here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Soul N the Pocket bring their sweet style to The Wine Down, while Doc’s is hosting Rumble in Jimtown with several heavy bands, the free Twilight Concert Series continues tonight at EVPL Oaklyn, and 4 DJs are taking over Lamasco, including High Rise Hooligan and DJ Nass.

Saturday is for shopping as both Newburgh and Franklin Street are hosting tons of vendors and food trucks at their markets.

Saturday evening, Haynie’s Corner will be alive with the sound of music!

Front Porch Fest is in its 4th year with over 45 local bands performing on downtown front porches.

Take a walk, check out the beautiful Historic Arts District, and be serenaded by bands you may not have heard before…for free!

Make sure you take plenty of pics and videos.

If you need a map, let me know.

Lincoln Amphitheatre is hosting a 50th anniversary celebration like no other…

Enjoy the Sounds of the Summer of ’69 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with national recording artists Jenn Christy and Eric Brown.

This concert is promising something for every music lover, a night of memorable songs, out-of-this-world performances, and more fun than should be allowed.

Finally, she is the new face of funny in America…creating laughs on stages across the world, including: Last Comic Standing, Def Comedy Jam, and Chappelle’s Show,

Dominique is in town tomorrow night at The Crescent Room, you can make it dinner and a show — Jack’s BBQ will be there!

Tickets start at $25, but preferred seating is available.

I told you the weekend is jam packed…and to prove it again, we’ll have more ways to have The Best Day Ever — next hour.

Ready for more of what’s happening in the Tri-State?

Let’s get to it.





Owensboro is taking advantage of the last days of summer and making sure the weekend is awesome…

Starting with the award-winning, free outdoor concerts held every Friday on the Kentucky riverfront…Friday After 5!

The festival includes live bands, family events, food trucks and entertainment, their signature toast to the sunset and five venues of entertainment — plus a fun, kid-friendly street fair and costume characters.

Make it a road-tripping kind of Saturday and head to Rosine, Kentucky!

On the National Register of Historic Places, the Rosine Barn offers live bluegrass music and dancing tonight.

Doors open at 5:30pm, with an open mic at 6, then the show starts at 7!

Bring your lawn chair for when seating gets scarce!

Even more fun stuff in the Owensboro area?

The free Riverfront Live! concert series and a free screening of O, Brother Where Art Thou? At The Bluegrass Museum and Hall of Fame.

Need that fireworks fix?

I feel you…and so does Newburgh!

Their fireworks are tomorrow, and they’ll have live bands, food, and a special program.

You’ll be best off taking the shuttle, which is also handicap accessible, I’d bring a lawn chair or blanket.

One of Evansville shoppers’ favorite spots is having a Labor Day Sale, Sunday!

Stop by River City Coffee + Goods to get 20% off of your favorite local vendors, and tell Heather I said hi.

If your Sunday funday plans include singing the blues…you’re going to want to be in Rockport for the 5th Annual Blues on the Rock!

This $10 concert features the best of regional and national artists including David Dunavent, Boscoe France and Shaun Murphy!

You can make it a weekend — camping is available.

And you can find me shooting at West Franklin street Sunday…

The Eville Shindig roars back to life with hot rods, custom cars, trucks, motorcycles, rockabilly bands and a pin up girls pageant.

The show is rain or shine, but Anthony says Sunday is good.

Believe it or not, there are even more events on that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com…find something to do…grab a friend, get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

