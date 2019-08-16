Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s been a busy week, with kids going back to school, and we’re ready for some weekend fun.

As your Entertainment Insider and Host of “The Best Day Ever Evansville” I’ve gone through my city calendar to give you ways to shake off the week– and have an Adventure!

Let’s start with some saucy goodness starting downtown tonight…





The first ever Evansville BBQ Festival kicks off tonight with a ticketed 21 and up event featuring a championship plate dinner, barbecue — and margarita judging– and some boot-stomping bluegrass.

Tomorrow, entry is free and you can grab a great barbecue lunch from several vendors.

And I will be giving you an exclusive sneak peek later this hour…the Evansville Civic Theatre Presents the classic comedy, “Harvey”, written in the 1940’s,that follows Elwood P. Dowd — who insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings.

Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-foot-one-and-a-half-foot-inch tall rabbit.

The show runs this weekend, with a Sunday matinee at Evansville Civic Theatre.

You can enjoy a sinful evening with Friends of Victory as they raise money to help replicate and restore the original Victory Theatre marquee, tonight.

This devilish-ly delightful evening includes a VIP cocktail hour with presentation and live auction, then a benefit concert featuring the critically acclaimed Casey James.

You can help stand for a future free of violence with Albion, tonight.

An Evening of Hope at Evansville Country Club will feature stories of survival, dinner, silent auction, live auction, raffle, heads or tails, and more!

Tickets are one hundred dollars.

Also tonight…the 2019 STAGETwo Summer Playwriting Staged Workshop, and it’s Comedy Night at Someplace Else with Dave Waite…he’s been on Jimmy Fallon and Comedy Central!

Let’s get to Saturday…

Join me as we start the day with the Hadi Highlander Games!

Pre-dating recorded history, the Highland Games is a tradition that celebrates Scottish and Celtic culture through music, dance, and athletic events.

The games are comprised of competitions in bag-piping and drumming, dancing, and heavy events like the caber toss.

The heavy games kick off at 10 am, they’ll also have food trucks, a petting zoo, and live music.

You’ve got the Newburgh Farmers’ Market and Franklin Street Bazaar tomorrow, and also it’s back and better than ever!

The Third Annual Geek and Comic Con is returning to the Evansville Museum.

The day will feature presentations and meet-and-greet opportunities with Beaux the Tyrannosaurus Rex, an Eisner Award-winning graphic novelist, a Hollywood Special Effects Creator, an Effects Technical Director at DreamWorks, and more!

Have a fabulously fun and free afternoon of food, games, prizes, and community fellowship at Hemenway Church in Boonville tomorrow.

Expect a children’s carnival, games with prizes, vendor booths, rock painting, inflatables, face painting and more!

And visit that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com for even more ways to get out and have The Best Day Ever.

