Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s been a long week and we are ready for an exciting weekend out and about in the Tri State.

As your Entertainment insider, and Host of The Best Day Ever, I’ve gone through my city calendar to give you some great choices–no matter your budget or family status.

I’ve done my best to pick something for everyone, and Chris says the weekend will be dry and pleasant…not like 2 weekends ago, when it was so hot that most of the weekend events were canceled.





First up, get a lei and a piece of delicious pig at Tiki Week at Mo’s House!

Take a trip down to Haynie’s Corner–not only for First Friday–

But Mo’s poured out 60 tons of sand on the street to create that beachy paradise feel!

Later today is a sand castle building competition and tomorrow they will hold “Survivor” type games.

The pig should be ready to serve at noon that day, and even better?

There will be new guest mixologists every night, and Sunday they’re donating their tips to the Teacher Locker.

Your Evansville Otters have been on a winning streak and you can cheer them on to another victory–against the Miners tonight at historic Bosse Field.

If you wait until game time to go–not only will you have a hard time parking, but you’ll miss all of the pre-game fun that they’ve been featuring this season.

Let’s move on to Saturday, because there is a lot going on.

Race enthusiasts rejoice!

You have two choices this weekend in Evansville alone to earn bragging rights.

The YMCA 5K and 10K is the first race in the Evansville Half Marathon series of races!

And you can choose your distance – 5K or 10K.

If you run all three races in the series– you’ll get a special series medal at the finish of the Evansville Half Marathon in October.

And…the brat is back!

Celebrate the fun of the 2019 Volksfest with the Brat Trot 5K!

Starting and finishing at Germania Maennerchor, the 5K out and back course winds through west side neighborhoods and uses a portion of The Greenway.

And if you’re more of an eater and dancer than a runner—Volksfest is still going strong all weekend!

Looking for some gorgeous glassware?

The Annual Vintage Pyrex and Glassware sale is tomorrow at the historic Boehne House.

Find all kinds of baking dishes and pretty plates all at a steal.

Another chance for great deals?

The EVPL will be set up in Washington Square Mall this weekend selling hundreds of books audiobooks, CDs and DVDs!

And get this…prices range from $.50 to $2.00

Bring your pet, (whatever it is…unless it’s a lion) for a stroll and a snack at Willard Library’s Grand Finale Pet Parade Picnic.

And bonus, if you participated in their summer reading program, the tickets for the grand prizes will be drawn during the event.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Especially when it’s free!

The EVPL Red Bank Branch is holding an ice cream social tomorrow from 1 until 2 p-m.

And the American Legion in Newburgh is hosting their annual bierstube that will feature The Legends and Retro Shock as the live entertainment, lots of raffle items, half pots, and quarter beer.

And there’s so much more on that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, like the JD Sheth Foundation’s: 2nd Annual Steppin’ up for Gresham party, The Def Jam Comedy Reunion Tour, a lip sync battle, a Grand Ole Opry star and more…

Find something that says to you…this will be The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments