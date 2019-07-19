Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s finally here…the end of the work week , and the beginning of an epic weekend!

And to make sure that you have awesome plans, I’ve gone through my city calendar to come up with a long list of fun weekend options.





You’ve heard me say that a great date night starts with art, and I’m sticking to that statement.

You’ll get a sneak peek of the latest addition to downtown Newburgh, later this hour, Art Hub’s grand opening is tonight at 5:30.

View nationally recognized artist Chris Thomas’ classical paintings, along with others, and tour the creative space for classes and workshops.

Prepare to put on your dancing shoes because you will be swaying to the grooves played by this legendary band…

Madisonville’s “Friday Night Live” will feature Grand Funk Railroad!

Did we mention it’s free?

Along with the show, expect food and retail vendors, a kids zone bursting full of inflatables and activities, and a beer garden.

Those Scared Scriptless kids will be at it again tonight at the School of Ballet Indiana.

This is a benefit improv show to help support the school.

Scared Scriptless will take your suggestions and turn them into fun and laughter.

The show starts at 7pm, and just $10 at the door gets you in.

Up your bierstube game with a free boot-camp tonight at Germania Maennerchor!

The Evansville International Folk Dancers will teach you how to schottische, waltz and polka within minutes!

Bierstube Boot-camp is a free event.

Ease on down, ease on down the road…to Glenwood Leadership Academy for The Wiz Jr.!

Find tickets for this kids’ showcase at the Evansville African American Museum and at Glenwood Leadership Academy.

It’s only 5 dollars for adults, two for students, and kids under four years old are free.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to “say yes to the dress”, you’ll want to head to Annalee’s Twice Chosen tomorrow for their national bridal sale with sample designer gowns.

Most gowns are between twenty-five to fifty percent off, and they’ll have a large selection of brand new designer wedding gowns, priced below wholesale.

Shop and stretch at Newburgh’s Farmers’ Market…

They’re hosting family yoga on the river at 8:30 am, at the Old Lock and Dam Park.

It’s Hatha style for all levels…bring a mat or towel to cover the ground under you.

The city is also hosting a free city pool cookout at Mosby pool tomorrow, starting at 11:30 am.

Sample over twenty five different burgers and tacos at historic Bosse Field tomorrow, at Evansville’s Burger Brawl and Taco Take-down!

Expect a live burger battle, entertainment, an eating competition and more.

The beefy brawling will start at noon.

Your Demolition City Roller Derby girls are back in action at Swonder tonight, battling it out against Dark River Derby Coalition!

They’re encouraging you to dress up and rock that patriotic pride, as this is their next to last bout of the season.

And you’ll find a lot on the calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, like Night on Main, Movies in the Park, a metaphysical discussion, corn-hole tournaments and more.

Bookmark the page, find something fun, then get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments