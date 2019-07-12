Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

The 4th of July weekend was off the chain, so you might think that things will slow down for this weekend…not so.

Let’s do this:

The kids are out of school, and sometimes you just need a break…Barnes and Noble has you covered, with their Friday Storytime!

Each week, their booksellers select a popular picture book to share with young guests.

If you miss out today there’s another one on Saturday.

Huge wheels, and monster trucks will be cruising the track at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds this weekend for the Summer Smash Monster Truck Show!

Aside from the trucks, expect extreme freestyle motorcycles and battling transformers, starting tonight at 7:30.

Bonus!

Kids 5 and under are free.





You can also stop by The Winetree on Washington Avenue for a free tasting of the trendy new “White Claw” Seltzer…I’ve found those tastings are a fun way to start the night.

And after that, you should hear the children sing…

The Public Education Foundation’s Summer Musical, Les Misérables, opens tonight at Old National Events Plaza.

This epic look at France’s 1832 student uprising will run all weekend!

Tickets start at just $6.50.

You can enjoy a night of illusion at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity tonight, with magician Collin Culliver…

And the world premiere of the newest Abraham Lincoln bio-show…”Here I Grew Up”, opens at Lincoln Amphitheatre tonight.

We’ll have a sneak peek of this show, “Image May Contain”, later this hour.

This original play by local author, Alice Shen, explores the relationships of children growing up together in foster care.

“Image May Contain” is a darkly comic exploration of racial identity, life-share culture, and the families we choose…and it opens tonight, and will run through the weekend, at 321 North Congress.

Shop for deals and snuggle some pups at ITV’s Yard Sale and Doggie Café tomorrow!

They will have tables set up for an outdoor café, and everyone who comes by can enjoy free coffee!

While you’re there, see what you can snag on the cheap, all while supporting animal rescue in the area.

Also Saturday, re-visit the days of the Pin-up at the Bombshell Summer Show at Tiki Time Saturday night.

What better way to continue celebrating the birth of this great nation of ours, and give back to our fellow veterans and military members, by throwing a fashion show to raise money for Soldier Dogs for Independence.

The show is free, but you’ll have a chance to take a Polaroid with the Pinups for $10.

And nothing is more romantic than Ballet Under the Stars!

Enjoy this special, free, outdoor performance of ballet at Friedman Park Amphitheater.

Your favorite food trucks will be there as well, so you can do dinner and a show!

And there’s a lot more on the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, like a pie contest (I’ll be judging that Saturday) and Songwriters on the River…there’s something for everyone!

Bookmark the calendar, find something to do, then get out and have The Best Day Ever.

