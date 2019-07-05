Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

Some of you got a head start on the weekend, but there is still a lot of fun ahead!

There’s so much happening Saturday that we’re going to skip ahead to that.

The Historic Newburgh Farmers Market is offering free yoga tomorrow!

This Hatha style class is free and for all skill levels.

The adult class is at 8: 30 am, and family yoga starts at 10 am.

Stretch and shop along the beautiful Ohio!





And it’s one of the most hilarious days at Ellis Park–the camels and ostriches will race down the stretch vying for first place!

Gates open at 10 am with the first post at 12:50 pm.

The Bourbon Bench Brawl is happening at Nitro Fitness Saturday!

This bench press competition also includes food vendors and same day pass to Nitro Fitness with your five dollar entry.

All entry fees, donations and money raised are for HopeKids.

There is a free city pool cook-out at Rochelle-Landers Park tomorrow, and the 4th Annual Burdette Blues Festival!

Four legendary blues bands, food vendors and more in beautiful Burdette Park, all for only eight dollars!

And don’t worry about too much sunshine, the pavilion is super shady.

West Franklin Street’s library lawn will be popping tomorrow night with a makers market, a free movie…just a spoonful of sugar…Mary Poppins, food trucks and tons of activities!

And three of Evansville Civic Theatre’s own firecrackers, present a one night only reader’s theatre production of Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize winning play, Three Tall Women.

This drama tells the tale of three women of different ages, who talk about their lives and their relationships with their families.

Gradually it emerges that they may all be the same woman!

Tickets will not be sold for this event…admission will be on a donation basis of $10.00.

Popular Bob & Tom guest comedian Matt Holt returns to the stage at Simplicity to host the First Annual Mothers I’d Laugh For Comedy Contest!

This event is 100% free to the public, and local singer / songwriter extraordinaire Ben Dahlquist will open up with live music.

Also tonight, history and hauntings combine at the New Harmony Ghost Walks, and Sunday is the Pat Benatar 40 Year Anniversary Tour…

And the Miss Southwest Indiana Pride Pageant.

Find that city calendar, get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments