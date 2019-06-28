Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

You might think with 4th of July right around the corner that things would slow down in our area, but not so…as your Entertainment Insider, and host of The Best Day Ever Evansville, I’m connecting you to our community so you can get out and have The Best Day Ever.

We’re gonna take a quick peek at today…a couple of fun things…Storytime at Barnes and Noble at 10 am, the Aurora Golf Scramble at noon at Helfrich Golf Course–and a Youth Resources night at the Holiday Drive-in.

The Otters take on the Rascals tonight, and it seems their season is going well!





And lots of fun live music shows tonight…here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide.

Jive After 5 at Lamasco will feature local favorites Dog Town Three, Angel Rhodes brings her soulful sounds to the patio at Carson’s Brewery, sip on a glass of your favorite red while the Fabulous Rodenberg Boys take the stage at The Wine Down, a benefit for Spirit Fund with the band Beasley is at Mojo’s Boneyard, and The Cold Stares return from touring to rock Bokeh Lounge.

And a world premiere at Lincoln Amphitheatre this weekend…

“Here I Grew Up” celebrates Abraham Lincoln and the community that helped shape his character through an honest and emotionally-charged story of his time in southern Indiana.

General admission tickets are $19.95 while VIP tickets, which includes some swag, are $26.95.

And we told you about this crazy, unique show yesterday…

The “Comedy Chaos” show at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill is a laugh out loud audience interactive experience that will have you chuckling all night long!

The audience, through participation, is what makes this show an experience you’ll never forget!

Tickets are $10 per person or $15 per couple for a night of illusion and hilarity, and this includes the after party with DJ AP.

And you’re going to have a tough time choosing just what to do Saturday…first up, dogs and hawgs collide at the Rollin’ with the Big Dogs benefit ride at Bud’s Harley Davidson.

The route begins at Bud’s and ends at the doggie café at ITV Rescue Center.

Registration is $20 per person or $30 a couple with lunch included.

And there will be several local live music acts.

Community engagement artist, Emily Gartner, is back from Indiana Fashion Week and wants to share some fun trends that you can easily incorporate into your wardrobe.

For this make and take class, you will not need to bring your sewing machine, or even need to know how to sew!

Just bring a pair of jeans and or a denim jacket for the project…cost is just $25.

The University of Southern Indiana Veteran, Military, and Family Resource Center will host its annual Veteran Family Day with an inaugural cruise-in event from 3-7 p.m. tomorrow.

This free community event will feature a miniature horse petting zoo, inflatable fun zone, a rock wall and, of course, the cruise-in.

It’s a tale as old as time…

Students and professional actors take the stage at Preston Arts Center in Henderson for the final performance of “Beauty and the Beast”.

Tickets are just $15 for adults and $10 for students.

And you can catch our Demolition City Roller derby girls in action at Swonder Saturday for ten bucks, also a Star Wars Trivia Night at the Daviess County Public Library, and you can even wander Utopia hearing hair-raising stories from history at the New Harmony Ghost Walks.

We have just enough time for Sunday…

Enjoy opening day of live racing at Ellis Park!

It’s a new season at Ellis, with renovations, new jockeys and a partnership with O.Z. Tyler Distillery, which means you can sip some tasty local bourbon while placing your bets.

Expect lots of giveaways!

Pull out those platform shoes, curl that hair and let it loose because Mo’s House is closing down Pride month with a Sunday Disco/Tea Party!

If you feel inclined, bring a dish or sweet treat to share with everyone, and be sure to wear your dancing shoes…

You’ll surely need them.

What an epic weekend!

Make sure you bookmark that city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com so you can get out in the Tri-State and have…The Best Day Ever.

