Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s a busy weekend here, so we’re gonna get right to it.

First up, Riverside Drive is closed to Cherry Street for the ShrinersFest and Air Show!

Along with the show, enjoy military reenactments, carnival rides, live music, daily entertainment, the Rumble on the River USA boxing event, the Miss ShrinersFest pageant, and of course a beer garden.

Admission is only $10 in advance, $15 at the gate.





Catch some of the best amateur basketball around at C.K. Newsome Center today and tomorrow at “Dust Bowl”!

This family friendly event will include vendors, entertainment, a celebrity game, giveaways, contests, prizes and activities for the whole family.

And it’s absolutely free to get in.

It’s Heritage Days at Willard Library this weekend!

Interact with re-enactors of Evansville’s most famous historical figures, enjoy presentations, musical performances, and many other fun activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Bring your own picnic or choose from a selection of food trucks and vendors.

They’ll also be premiering a unique play!

Another chance for theatre…

Shrek the Musical, Junior at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro runs this weekend.

This youth version of the popular musical features students of grades 3-12 in a fun filled production sure to be a hit with families!

They promise wacky characters, colorful costumes, and music that combine for a delightful trip to fantasy land.

Saturday at CMoE, enterprising children will set up shop outside of the museum and sell their outgrown toys, books, CDs, games, and handmade craft items.

It’s the annual Kids’ Flea Market!

It’s free for anyone to shop.

Admission to get in the museum is $8 per person.

And I am super stoked for this one…

The First Annual River City Pride Parade and Festival is tomorrow.

The Festival kicks off at 11 am with the 1st Annual Pride Parade.

There will be over 30 craft vendors, food trucks plus additional food vendors, activities for children and adults, headlining drag artists and musical guests perform throughout the day, and a beer garden for 21 and over.

Admission is free!

Want to go on a play date to CMoE?

What if it’s a late date?

Way Late Play Date is a chance for adults to experience the museum after hours and act like a kid again!

Adult beverages, dancing in the street, team trivia, big kid tricycle races, karaoke, unlimited playtime in the museum and so much more!

Jayson Muñoz and Pizza Revolution trucks will be on-site for guests to purchase food.

Tickets sales are now open… $20 for pre-sale ($25 at the door) and $10 for beer bracelets.

A cash bar will be available.

And you can enjoy a free movie, Saturday night, on the West Franklin Library Lawn…”Men in Tights”!

And EVPL West has a Maker’s Market at Dusk.

And Sunday, there’s a wine and canvas painting event at The Wine Down in Newburgh.

Want to know where we find all these events?

The city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, and there’s a lot more on it than this.

Check it out and have The Best Day Ever!

