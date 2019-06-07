Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

We’re ready for the weekend so I’ve gone through that city calendar, to tell you what’s happening in our area.

Anime, gaming and cosplay…oh my?

Nope…OMG, as in OMG!Con opens at the Owensboro Convention Center today.

This 3 day convention will feature cosplay meet-ups, panel discussions, table-top and video games, and even celebrities like Rikki Simons, the voice of Invader Zim’s “GIR”.

The price for all three days at the door is $55.

Single day passes are also available.





Looking to do something fun with the kids?

Learn about creatures of the universe by meeting animals up close!

The EVPL’s Animal Tales will happen today in 3 different locations, including a sensory-friendly version at the North Park Branch.

This year’s “Animal Tales” program is creatures of the galaxy, featuring a variety of exotic animals from all around the world that can be found throughout the cosmos.

How about lunch with a side of live music?

Today, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting until 1:00 p.m. on the depot end of Audubon Mill Park, Henderson’s First Fridays begin with live music from Spencer Bloodworth!

Bring your lunch, pick up a to-go box from a downtown restaurant or support local food vendors at the event.

Pack a blanket or lawn-chair for this free event.

And we’ve been talking about it all week…

For the 75th anniversary of D-day, the LST 325 has moved down the Ohio and is on display in front of Tropicana Evansville.

The warship will hold free tours to the public this weekend from 10 am until 4 pm.

And enjoy food and wine sample pairings, 2 full glasses of your favorite, and a souvenir glass, all while cruising beautiful Patoka Lake and following the sunset tonight.

The Sunset Wine Cruise is $50 for person and just $98 per couple for this unique, romantic experience.

Moving on to Saturday, we have several ways to shop and save.

In addition to their Farmer’s Market, Newburgh is also hosting a community wide yard sale!

Visit New Harmony to shop from over 50 booths at their annual antiques sale.

And the Franklin Street Bazaar is also tomorrow with live music, food trucks, art vendors and more.

Nothing says summer like barbecue!

Ribs, chicken and pork by barbecue master, Roger Griffin, will be available at Myriad Brewing tomorrow only!

All proceeds from the fundraiser, including tips, and a percentage of beer sales will benefit the upcoming Victory International Film Festival.

$10 includes your choice of: half chicken, ribs or pork chop with baked beans and potato salad.

Stoner’s Grill and the River Basin Blues Society are inviting friends, fans, loved ones and musical colleagues to join them for an afternoon and evening of great music, raffles, auction items and more to raise money to help local musical legend, Larry Grisham, with his medical expenses.

They will be raffling off a few goodies, including a rifle, a guitar light, an acoustic guitar, a recliner and more!

Doors for this day of music open at 2pm.

And there’s more on the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, like the Blondes versus Brunettes flackle football game, Kansas live in concert, ballroom dancing and an acoustic jam!

Bookmark that city calendar, get out and have The Best Day Ever!

