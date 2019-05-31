Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s almost the weekend, and Chris Mastrobuono says it’s going to be sunny, so I say you’ve got to get out of the house and into some fun!

The Arts in Harmony Festival is this weekend, we’ll get to that…and the James Jones Writers Workshop Retreat that is a part of the event is holding a featured author reading and discussion at Sauced tonight.

Author Laurie Loewenstein will be reading from her latest novel, “Death of a Rainmaker”, and answering questions.

The reading is free and open to the public.

And lots of great music tonight!

Here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:





Jive After 5, Lamasco’s all ages show, will feature Dogtown 3, Bob Green brings his smooth style to Amy’s on Franklin, it’s a party at Bokeh Lounge with Top Dead Center, the Matt O’Ree Band and Amazing Soul Crackers will rock Mojo’s Boneyard, and Blue Collar takes the stage tonight at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill.

And I told you we’d get to it…the Arts in Harmony Festival is New Harmony’s celebration of the arts.

Over 75 fine artists and crafts persons booths, musical performances, author readings, and chef demonstrations will be featured along historic Granary and Main Streets of utopia.

Tons of things to do, even for the kiddos.

And if you’re a fan of sidewalk chalk, you’re going to want to head over to Jasper tomorrow for their Chalk Walk Arts Festival!

Spend the day exploring the world of art at this family-friendly event chock-full of creative and fun activities.

Transform Jasper’s downtown sidewalks into a colorful mural.

This arts festival offers a variety of hands-on activities for children, food and beverage booths and an arts market.

Tap into your wild side at Zoo Brew!

This adults-only event takes place at the zoo after hours.

Sample beers from local, regional, and national brewers and wineries.

Enjoy live music and more!

Tickets are thirty five dollars.

There are few things more perfect on a summer night than live music on a front porch , and tomorrow night is Downtown Henderson’s first ever Porchfest!

Enjoy this free family-friendly music festival featuring live local musicians on beautiful historic South Main Street.

The event kicks off at 5:00 pm and lasts until 8:00 pm.

Pack a cooler and some chairs…bring something to give and something to share…

The Groovin’ on Grace Lane concert is tomorrow night with musical guests: Soul and Strings and Tony Henning.

Admission is free with a donation for the House of Bread and Peace’s food bank.

Free hot dogs and chips provided.

Not everything that goes bump in the night is a demon…

The Paranormal Intrusions Workshop at Tri-State Holistic Wellness will discuss the many things that can happen in a home, why they happen, and what you can do about them.

You might even hear some creepy true-account stories in the process.

Free food truck fun on Franklin, sunday…

Truckin’ to the Music will feature 20 local food trucks, local music, and local craft beer.

Admission is free with a percentage of all food and beverage sales going directly to Chemobuddies.

And there’s a lot more on the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, check it out, then get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments