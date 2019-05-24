Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s been a long week, and now as we head into the weekend, I’ve gone through my city calendar to help you make the most of it!

It’s a beautiful day to eat outside.

Lunch on the Lawn at the Old Courthouse and celebrate preservation month with the dedication of the newly finished Vanderburgh County Bicentennial Park.

Enjoy the grounds and get in a little local history from 3 of our county’s most historic landmarks.

The Old Jail, the Coliseum and the Old Courthouse will all be open for public viewing.

Docents will be available from 10-2, and food trucks will be on hand as well.





And you probably don’t love toast as much as this guy…

Heywood Banks returns for a 2 night stint at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture!

Heywood is one of The Bob and Tom Show’s most popular guest comedians who has written and performed songs like “Big Butter,” “Wiper Blades,” “Eighteen Wheels on a Big Rig” and – of course- the legendary “Toast!”

Adult beverages and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

Both shows will sell out, so get your tickets online, don’t wait to get them at the door.

And so many chances to catch some live music, here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Lamasco’s Jive After 5 will feature the wildly popular 2 Miles Back, the new stage at Amy’s on Franklin plays host to Uncle Fudge, hear the soulful sounds of Angel Rhodes on the patio at Carson’s Brewery, legendary Fabulous Rodenberg Boys will be laying it down at The Wine Down, and former 44Blues Artist of the Month Alonzo Pennington will be doing that gritty growl he does at Bokeh Lounge.

Saturday is the opening day for the Franklin Street Bazaar!

Shop from local vendors, enjoy live music, free yoga and food demonstrations on the lawn of the historic Franklin Street Library.

Stop for lunch at one of the many food trucks, and it goes without saying, grab some great produce from local farmers.

And The Spot in Owensboro is doing something fun…

After you have cleaned out your closet, they invite you to bring in your old clothes and accessories and swap them for something “new to you” at their Spring Clean Everything is Free clothing swap tomorrow!

Feel free to bring as little or as many items as you like.

Everyone is welcome, all ages, styles, and sizes.

Anything that is left unclaimed will be donated to St. Benedict’s homeless shelter.

And there’s more on that calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com.

Bookmark it, find something fun to do, then get out and have The Best Day Ever.

