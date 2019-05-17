Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

If you’re excited for the weekend, you aren’t alone!

I’ve gone through that city calendar to help you get out and enjoy our area.

Attention teens: need to de-stress during finals?

The EVPL has got the perfect thing just for you…Bubblefest!





From 3 to 4:30 today, build bubbles with a variety of tools and maybe even get inside a bubble yourself!

And get this, no little ones…this is just for teens.

Also tonight at Rumjahn Gallery and Framery, the opening reception for Divergence.

This new body of work reflects Michael Pittman’s style of drawing from an eclectic variety of styles and an openness that allows a painting to develop through a dichotomy of control versus chaos.

This event is free and open to the public.

The 14th Annual Historic Newburgh Grapes on the Grass Soiree is tonight…this is the kick-off to tomorrow’s Wine Fest.

Taste wines from Indiana wineries, vote on your favorite wines, and sample food from local restaurants.

Wear your favorite coastal attire for this laid back night of food, wine tasting and live music.

Tickets are $50 per person.

The May Day Film Festival begins tonight at Showplace Cinemas South.

You can watch over 80 films over 2 days, of all varying lengths and genres!

Admission for the 2 day festival is just five dollars, with VIP passes available for twenty dollars.

And a chance to shop and stroll through downtown Henderson tomorrow.

Their Market on Main will feature artisans and handcrafters who represent a wide variety of media: antiques, handcrafted goods, food, and even some good ole’ junk.

The market runs from 10am until 3pm.

Also tomorrow, the newly renamed Newburgh Wine Fest!

For just thirty dollars, samples area wines, or beer from Maiden’s Brewery, and enjoy live music and socializing along Newburgh’s beautiful riverfront.

The WWE Hall of Famer and one of wrestling’s living legends, Jerry “The King” Lawler, will make a rare Evansville appearance at Secret Headquarters and it is absolutely free!

Thirty quick purchasers can get VIP tickets for sixty dollars, and that will get you some pizza, an autograph, tons of photo ops and even in store deals!

The public event is from 3 to 5 pm.

Will you run for beer?

Saturday, starting at 3pm, attempt a 3-mile (ish) course between Main Street and Haynie’s Corner.

You’ll get 6 mini-beers, 6 bars, and a t-shirt for just $30!

Run, walk, or ride – the choice is yours.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society’s Fantastic Pets and Where to Find Them is tomorrow night at Old National Events Plaza.

The auction will feature a preview cocktail party, dinner, and both silent and live auctions.

Tickets begin at $90 per plate, with the proceeds going to help and house our animals.

And I almost forgot about this new event…Open Mic Night with Painting at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.

And it’s on the roof!

So you get to witness the spectacular sunset in Evansville.

Local artists, bands, and comedians are welcome to perform.

Please bring your own art supplies, the Arts Council will provide limited canvas board, watercolor paper, and brushes.

And there’s a lot more on the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, like wrestling, a free community meal, kids storytime and live music.

Bookmark it, find something to do, then get out and have The Best Day Ever!

