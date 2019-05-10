Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is upon us and as your Entertainment Insider I’ve gone through my city calendar to give you a list of ways to get out and have The Best Day Ever.

It’s a very busy weekend, with tons of choices…but don’t forget your mothers!

And if yours has a sweet tooth?

The Public Education Foundation of Evansville is holding their bake sale in the Old National Bank atrium on main today from 10am-1pm.

They’ll have breakfast casseroles, quiches, cheesecakes, brownies, cookies, cupcakes, pies and more, all baked by local celebrities, culinary arts students, business and community leaders, and your favorite local vendors.





And tonight A Walk to Remember kicks off at The Gathering Church.

This is a 2 day event, where women gather to meet other women for fellowship and learning.

The goal is to realize that we are more like each other than we think and need each other more than we know.

Tons of opportunities to catch some local bands tonight, here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

The new Amy’s on Franklin stage will feature Andy Brasher, Patrick Preston’s smooth sounds will fill the air at The Wine Down, dance favorites Aaron Kamm and the One Drops return to Lamasco, and Static Mojo rocks Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill.

And your Evansville Otters are back in action tonight!

Bonus, it’s a give back night for Young & Established to celebrate the Otters’ 25th anniversary!

There will be local youth performances, games, prizes, giveaways, a raffle, and more.

The fun kicks off at 6:35 pm.

You have a chance to catch some theatre at 321 North Congress.

“Ends” is a story about many, told by few.

At the center, it chronicles a family over the years after a devastating loss.

The show will run an estimated 50 minutes and there will be an open discussion with the cast and crew following the show,

Viewer discretion advised.

A couple of steals and deals this Saturday…

The 2nd Annual Spring Sidewalk Sale is tomorrow in downtown Evansville, featuring several local vendors, and L&L finds is hosting a Vintage Row Flea Market on Kentucky Avenue…you can grab lunch there too as Crazy Daisy’s food truck will be parked out front.

If they have their Mexican Street Corn…that’s what you want to order.

And you can start your Saturday off right with unlimited donuts and coffee at Evansville’s Donut Festival!

Starting at nine, you can head to Old National Events Plaza, there will be activities for the kids, live music, an ultimate Bloody Mary bar, and a Barista Art Throwdown.

It’s 20 dollars for adults, and just 10 for kids.

And it’s time to get funky!

Funk in the City returns to Haynie’s Corner tomorrow with over 100 vendors of art, jewelry and food, and the admission is just five dollars for adults, free for kids, and if it rains?

Grab an umbrella, the event will still happen.

And there is a lot on the city calendar…3 minutes isn’t enough!

Check it out and find Spirit Fest, a scratch and sniff scavenger hunt, Maifest at Germania, a burlesque show and so much more at thebestdayeverevansville.com.

Find something to do, get out and have The Best Day Ever.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments