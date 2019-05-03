Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

It’s a busy weekend here in the Tri-State, and as your Entertainment Insider, I’ve gone through The Best Day Ever’s city calendar to give you ways to enjoy our area.

It’s back!

Enjoy art, live music, beautiful architecture, street performers, delicious food and drink as you peruse through art galleries, historic buildings and unique boutique and retail spaces at Haynie’s Corner’s First Fridays.





Purchase art from vendors, live painters and even enjoy dinner and drinks at the many locally owned restaurants.

Tonight at the Evansville Country Club, participate in a trivia-based, team competition, including dinner and drinks at Aurora’s 13th Annual Trivia Tonight fundraiser.

Tickets are $100 per person and include game play and an entrée.

Doors open.at 5:45 for a social hour.

Talented students will take the stage in a show that is popular with teens, High School Musical Jr. at The Foundry in Newburgh.

Performances of the show are Friday at 7, Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3.

The play follows the story of a popular high school basketball player and an academically gifted girl who start a relationship after being cast in the school play.

Delight in an evening of magic and silliness penned by the incomparable Steve Martin with the shows Zig-Zag Woman, and Patter for a Floating Lady.

This two-show event brings the wisdom and wit of Martin with its classic charm and absurdity, and just a touch of sometimes harsh truth.

You can catch it all weekend at 321 North Congress.

Saturday is even bigger, if you can believe that.

Are you up for the challenge?

The EPD Foundation’s SWAT Challenge, that is.

It’s Evansville’s only 5K urban obstacle course.

Scale walls and jump hoods of cars Dukes of Hazzard style, all through beautiful downtown Evansville.

If you’re not race ready, you can always watch, starting at 8 am tomorrow.

Saturday is derby day!

And Ellis Park is celebrating with a Kentucky Derby viewing party!

Sip on an OZ Tyler mint julep and walk the red carpet!

Wear your derby best and enter the ladies hat contest or the dapper man contest.

There will be lots of giveaways!

Kentucky Derby post time is approximately 5:50 pm CST.

Saturday, May Market Day at The Farmhouse will offer fabulous food, shopping, live music, activities for the kiddos, and giveaways galore!

This will be their only summer market for 2019, and as always, this is a free event.

Saturday is derby day, Star Wars Day and it’s also Free Comic Book Day!

Comics Unlimited will be taking part in this celebration by handing out free graphic novels and trade paperbacks from a special selection of titles.

In addition, they will be having a half-price sale on comic books all weekend.

The NPC Indiana Muscle Competition returns Saturday, this time it’s moved to Victory Theatre.

The national qualifying event includes women’s bikini-figure-physique and masters, men’s bodybuilding- physique-classic and physique-masters and a teen physique division.

Pre-judging tickets are just fifteen dollars.

And there’s so much more on the calendar, like rooftop entertainment at the Arts Council, Jazz, Cruise and Blues, EVSC’s annual run, cooking classes, art shows, anything you can think of…find it all at thebestdayeverevansville.com, find something fun, then get out and have The Best Day Ever.

