Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

The 32nd Annual Breakfast Lions Club Tri-Fest is today!

So get ready for rides, games, music, fireworks and all the great food you can handle in three consecutive days of fun!

And remember, buying all that delicious food, riding the rides and playing games goes to support the Lions Club mission in this community…

Bracelets are $30.





Celebrate spring, and grant wishes to local children with life-threatening conditions at Granted’s first-ever golf scramble.

Their foursome – 18 hole golf scramble at Cambridge Golf Course includes fun and prizes for a great cause!

Foursomes are $400 each.

Enjoy wine, shopping, live music, free tarot card readings, free henna tattoos, apartment tours and more in downtown Evansville tonight!

From 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. $15.00 will get you a commemorative wine glass and four half glass tastes in your favorite shops, bars and restaurants.

There will also be free carriage rides and free pedicab rides…

Need to know info?

Start at 4th and Main and this is a 21 and up event, also proceeds will be used to help decorate our shopping streets for the holidays.

It’s a wine filled weekend…taking place in The Red Geranium’s charming Tillich Room, the Spring Wine Dinner tonight will begin at 6:30 pm with cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres.

A seven course dinner will follow, featuring specially paired wines.

All of this is just $95 per person, and is all-inclusive.

And let’s go Into the Woods…”Junior” style, this weekend with the Children’s Theatre of Southern Indiana.

The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk.

When The Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.

Performances will be held at First Christian Church in Newburgh.

All seats are reserved seating and $10 regardless of age.

And it’s the day to celebrate your little one at CMoE!

Dia del Niño is tomorrow, and your little ones can explore the museum and make their own piñata or loteria to take home.

It’s just eight dollars per person or free for CMoE members.

Skip the drive-thru and head to Christian Fellowship Church for Broken Hearts Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction.

Enjoy a delicious breakfast, bid on valuable silent auction items and take advantage of multiple exciting opportunities for kids and families to share.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for families.

And if you thought the Easter celebrations were over?

Nope.

At least not for the dogs…

Tomorrow at Howell Park, let your dog enjoy hunting for treat filled eggs!

There will be over 2,000 treat filled Easter eggs including several prize eggs…at Another Chance for Animals’ “Hounds on the Hunt”…

And the Easter bunny will be there too!

There’s the OVAL Kitchen Tour, Dewig’s Open House, two fun runs, New Harmony’s Brush of Spring, Youth Baseball’s Opening Day, a psychic fair, the Otters Fan Fest and tons more…

Bookmark the website, check the calendar, and go have The Best Day Ever!

