Weekend Events With the Best Day Ever Evansville

Gather up the kiddos…and don’t forget their Easter baskets, there’s a hunt for kids at the Red Bank branch of the library.

The fun starts at ten thirty this morning, and they’ll also have a story and craft.

How does Hornet’s Nest make Country Karaoke Night, even better?





By auctioning off two Jason Aldean VIP tickets with dinner and a limo ride (to and from Hornets Nest) tonight!

The money will go to charity.

And here’s your 44News Friday Night Live Music Guide…

Previous 44Blues Artist of the Month, Lindsey Williams will be at Kevin’s Backstage, Bokeh Lounge will feature On the One with Wade Baker, Lyle’s Sportszone plays host to Sherwood Story, and Roots of a Rebellion will be rocking the Lamasco stage with special guest Corduroy Orbison.

And the City-wide Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday morning!

They will have 12,000 eggs for kiddos to hunt, as well as inflatables and food trucks.

The “little” kids (0-5) egg hunt starts at ten am, with the “big” kids (6-12) egg hunt kicking off at 10:30.

St. Peter’s UMC is also hosting a community Easter egg hunt tomorrow.

They’re making a full party out of it with crafts, games, story reading, lunch, and learning the true meaning of Easter!

Don’t forget to bring your own basket.

Enjoy an evening of dancing, laughter, and red carpet treatment at The Red Carpet Gala…

A Hollywood style red carpet event.

Dress as your favorite iconic celebrity or wear something fabulous straight from your closet.

There will be a performance by Studio D, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Coming all the way from Cincinnati, Ohio, K-Drama, D-Maub, and Scott Simms, will be presenting “The Blunt Truth” concert at 818 North Boeke Road.

The ministry will also be hosting a free Easter egg hunt as well for kids 10 and under and all kids 6 and under get in to the concert itself free of charge.

There will be food, drinks, and snacks available for donations.

Grammy award-winning and platinum-selling artist Suzy Bogguss performs at The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Saturday night.

The museum and lobby open at 5:00 pm, doors to Woodward Theatre open at 6:00 pm, and music begins at 7:00 pm.

Tickets start at $23.

What do you think of when I sing, “wild thing, you make my heart sing”?

You can visit the historic Astra Theatre to view the classic baseball movie “Major League” tonight at 7:00pm, remember that’s Eastern time.

The Next Act has declared this “fan appreciation day,” and general admission tickets are on sale now for only $1.00!

Attendees to the film are encouraged to wear attire representing their favorite baseball team to add to the festive mood of the event.

The Doubletree by Hilton is hosting an Easter brunch, Sunday…

From the traditional honey glazed smoked ham to freshly baked breakfast danishes, muffins, cookies, and more, you’re sure to find something on the menu of over 20 different items to please your palate.

The cost is $24.99 per person.

