Webster County Declares State of Emergency as Proactive Measure

Webster County Judge Executive issued a state of emergency for Webster County on Tuesday, as a precautionary proactive measure against the coronavirus.

Although there aren’t any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, the state of emergency was issued as a proactive approach to prepare for the virus.

The Judge Executive has consulted with the Webster County School District concerning the state of emergency. The issuance of the state of emergency DOES NOT impact the day to day operations in the county. It does not impact businesses or any school activities.

The state of emergency was issued to be able to request state and federal resources if the virus reaches our area and if additional resources are required.

Citizens are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines concerning the virus.

