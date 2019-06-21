Weather Playing Games With Weekend Festivities

There’s several events set to get underway and continue around the tri-state including the first pride parade and the annual Shrinersfest in downtown Evansville.

“Anytime you’re doing an outside event, it’s a challenge and the end of June tends to be a challenge this year than it has in the past,” said

It’s a weekend for fun and festivities, but mother nature has other plans.

“The hardest part is the disappointment of everyone else,” said Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Manager, Laurna Strehl.

“We do put a lot of time and effort and money is involved too, but we know everything is weather dependent and we’re mentally prepared for it more than the general public is.”

Across the tri-state, people planning to get out and enjoy the beginning of summer.

“Tomorrow, we’ll look at tomorrow [Saturday] on a case-by-case basis,” said Hadi Shrine Spokesman, Dale Thomas.

The tri-state is looking at its fair share of wet weather, which could impart the events like the Air Show or Hot Air Balloons in Owensboro. But organizers say they are preparing for anything.

“Even if it rains, we’re going to wait and see if there is a pocket of dry weather,” said Strehl. “We’re going to take advantage and carry on and it may be without the balloons and it may be with the balloons.”

Shrinersfest organizer made the decision early in the day to temporarily close, a decision that wasn’t easy.

For the weekend, their plan is to keep going as usual.

“So, our plan is to be open, plan to keep festivities going, have the rides going and everything,” said Thomas. “If mother nature doesn’t cooperate, you know safely first for us, we’ll shut it down.”

And as the storms come and go, all hope isn’t quite lost.

We’re going to push through as much as we reasonably can and we are going to provide everything to you that we hope to provide and within reason of course,” said Strehl.

As of right now, everything for this weekend is going on as planned. However, anyone planning to attend a festival should check before heading out.

