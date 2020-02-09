Portion of WB I-64 Closed After Crash

Posey County Dispatch tells 44News that one person is en route to the hospital after a crash along Interstate 64 near the bridge connecting Indiana and Illinois.

Dispatch says three vehicles are involved in the crash near mile marker one.

Authorities say the westbound lanes of the interstate are currently closed.

Indiana State Police Trooper Todd Ringle says on Twitter that troopers are currently on the scene.

Posey: Troopers are reporting that some bridges and overpasses on I-64 are freezing and causing slick conditions. ISP is currently on scene of a crash at the Illinois state line. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 9, 2020

