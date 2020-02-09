IndianaPosey County

Portion of WB I-64 Closed After Crash

Noah Alatza 6 hours ago
Less than a minute

Posey County Dispatch tells 44News that one person is en route to the hospital after a crash along Interstate 64 near the bridge connecting Indiana and Illinois.

Dispatch says three vehicles are involved in the crash near mile marker one.

Authorities say the westbound lanes of the interstate are currently closed.

Indiana State Police Trooper Todd Ringle says on Twitter that troopers are currently on the scene.

Stay with 44News on air and online as we update this story.

