First comes love then comes marriage and paying for the big day. Walking down the aisle to say your I do’s is exciting but just as much expensive. The average wedding costs nearly $28,000 that’s why we’re exploring ways to save on your wedding day.

The summer season means weddings are in full swing and so is the spending. From invitations to venue, flowers, food and entertainment it can all add up fast. So where can and how can you save on the big day?

We went to Paparazzi in Evansville — you likely know the shop for its formal prom wear. Owner Kassy Lauer is getting ready to open a bridal shop, she showed us several options for brides trying to stick to a budget, “The majority of the people who come into this store buy that day and they take it home.”

Lauer’s love for dresses developed into her business, “I want to have the place that bridges that you’re shopping local but we’re saving you money so I want people to know that shopping local with me does not mean you’re going to break your budget to do that,” said Lauer.

She knows the in’s and outs of the dress biz and how to save. Lauer showed us several white prom dresses that can easily double for your big day, “Prom manufacturers just typically are at a lower price point. They’re not going to have the custom alterations available where you can call and say, “‘I want to change this sleeve or shorten it to a certain length,”‘ but they have these gorgeous prom dresses that are white and are typically like a third.”

Brides today spend on average 15-hundred dollars on a dress. Paparazzi consultant Sarah Smith knows finding that perfect dress also means meeting a price point, “Our budget friendly options are pretty much endless this one is a super popular style that we’ve sold a couple times now and can get in multiple colors. The price — less than half the average cost of a wedding dress coming in at just $699.

Another way to save on your big day is looking at options for your ceremony and reception. Barn style, rustic weddings are quite popular and cutting out an expensive venue like a country club can considerably cut down on costs.

Also, look at the calendar, some dates are high demand so skipping a Saturday wedding for a Friday or Sunday can add up to big savings.

Another way to save, community weddings, it might sound non-traditional but they’re typically free. In 2017, seven couples exchanged their vows at Crossroads Christian Church.

Also be on the lookout for a new wedding coupon book coming out this summer. The booklet will be full of coupons from a variety of wedding vendors.

