Ways to Save: Ditching Your Cable Company

Traditional cable companies are trying to stay competitive but more and more customers are ditching the cable box and cutting the cord. If you are still paying a traditional cable company you might want to take a look at your options. The rise of online streaming has contributed to the fall of cable. A recent survey suggests 60-percent of cable customers have cut the cord, “They were charging us like $200 a month and all we had was internet and the basic package of cable,” said Angelique Moran.

Moran and Dakota Mathis are proud parents of a one week old. They’re just like millions of Americans who have cut the cord with their cable company after being charged hundreds of dollars every month. Moran says she thinks they easily save $150 a month, money that goes toward expenses for their little one. They turned to online streaming and use Netflix, HULU and Prime Video — just a few of the streaming services out there, “There’s plenty of different options if one streaming service doesn’t have it another one does,” said Moran.

According to Forbes the average cable bill runs just under $110 dollars a month but with all the tacked on fees some companies are charging customers more than $200 just to watch TV. It was a cost the Locke family couldn’t justify, “We were paying about $179 a month for our service that we had and we decided to get rid of it because, we weren’t really using it that much.” said Tiffany Locke.

The Locke’s also took the money they were spending on cable and bought season passes to Holiday World Splashin’ Safari this year. Mom says cutting out cable has opened up opportunities to create life-long memories, “Having experiences is more important to us than sitting around and watching television, I know not everyone has that opinion but that’s kind of how we view it.”

Alternative options to cable & online streaming services:

Amazon Prime Video is included in a Prime membership which now cost $119 a year or $13 a month. Amazon Prime Video also allows subscribers to add premium channels like HBO and Showtime for $9-$15.

HULU offers subscribers several options, basic HULU starts at just $6 with ads or $12 a month without adds. HULU has a live TV option that runs about $45 a month. HULU’s live TV option is great for cord cutters looking for an alternative to cable. HULU live comes with about 60 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. HULU live has several popular cable channels such as A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney, Fox News, FX, TBS, and TNT. HULU live also keeps sports fans in mind, the lineup also includes CBS Sports, ESPN, and Fox Sports for people who just have to have their sports.

Netflix was one of the first online streaming giants to emerge and the service now costs customers about $9-$16 a month depending on what you want.

Sling TV offers three main subscriptions, its Orange and Blue packages both start at $25 but offer different channel lineups. A combined package costs $40.

There are so many streaming options out there you have to find what is right for you or if you need to subscribe to anything at all?

