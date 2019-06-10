Water Superintendent Position Opens at EWSU

A new job position has opened at the Evansville Water and Sewer Utilities. The company is looking for a new water superintendent.

Individuals must have the following qualifications:

Bachelor of Science or technical degree in civil, environmental, or sanitary engineering, business or public administration is preferred. Five years of administrative and technical experience related to drinking water, pipeline maintenance, and laboratory analysis and interpretation with at least two years of managerial experience. Water licensing preferred but not required. Strong leadership, supervisory, delegating, and communication skills. Any combination of training, education, and experience that provides the knowledge skills and ability to perform the functions of this position will be considered.

As water superintendent, duties will include:

Directs, supervises, and evaluates the Water Dept. which is composed of the Water Production, Water Quality, and Water Distribution sections. Meets with customers, customer representatives, governmental agencies, and other utilities in planning and coordinating additions and modifications to facilities. Responsible for water infrastructure and maintenance and repair of water transmission and distribution mains. Responsible for planning, preparing reports, evaluating water quality laboratory data, and maintaining records in compliance with local, state, and federal laws. Provides long-range planning and oversees operations, maintenance, regulatory compliance, and budget preparation for the Water Dept. Directs or conducts special studies related to the operations of the Water Dept. Reports to the Deputy Director of Operations.

Comments

comments