Water Rescue Underway in Evansville

UPDATE:

A statement released from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is below:

“On today’s date at 11:39 AM the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Fire Dept. were dispatched to the area of South Green River and Old Green River upon report of a blue Mustang that was taking on water in the flooded roadway. Dispatch advised the male was elderly, but was able to roll down his window and exit his vehicle. A local farmer used his backhoe to transport him back to shore. There were no injuries and he refused any medical care. There were no barriers up at the time of the incident. The driver advised that he was trying to see how high the river was at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp when his car stalled. No citations were issued and County Highway Dept will be placing “Road Closed High Water” signs and barriers at Lynn Road, south of Pollack Avenue soon.” – Chief Deputy Noah Robinson

Earlier:

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a water rescue is underway in the Ohio river bottoms.

Crews were called to the scene on Old Green River Road and Green River Road.

