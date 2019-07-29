Water Main Break Leads to Boil Advisory in German Township

A boil advisory has been issued for customers of the German Township Water Department. While repairs have been completed, the water pressure did fall below the mandated 20 psi during the repair work.

The boil advisory affects the following locations: Big Cynthiana Rd and St Wendel Rd, south to Plainview Dr, and north to Goebel Lane

Customers are advised to boil their drinking water for five minutes before using.

Officials will notify customers when the boil advisory has been lifted.

Previous story:

Crews on Scene of Water Main Break in German Township

