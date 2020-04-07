Water Disconnects and Penalties Suspended in Mt. Carmel, Illinois

According to a spokesperson for the City of Mt. Carmel in Illinois, due to the financial and health difficulties water customers in the area are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, water disconnects and penalties have been suspended for the month of April.

“As of April 1, 2020, the City of Mount Carmel has put a hold on water disconnects and penalties for the next 30 days,” a statement from Mt. Carmel’s City Clerk/Administrator Rudy Witsman said.

Citizens will still be required to pay for their water usage during this time.

Those who are able are urged by city officials to continue paying their water bill in full.

If unable to make a full payment, the city also encouraged partial payments.

You can learn more about COVID-19 and the City of Mt. Carmel’s response on their website.

