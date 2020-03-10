Water Bills Could Increase in Henderson County if Rate Is Approved

Water rates could soon be going up in Henderson. If the Henderson City Council approves this rate increase over the next three to five years new water meters would be installed.

According to the council, they would need to raise the water tax both in the city and the county to update the old water meters that currently read in cubic feet.

The new meters would read in gallons. The new update would make it easier and more efficient for those meter readers to accurately measure your household or business water consumption. If the tax increase is passed, those that live in Henderson city limits can expect to see a .92 cent increase for every 1000 gallons used. Though, it’s a much different story for those living in Henderson County.

You can expect to see a $2.31 increase for every 1,000 gallons used. If the Henderson City Council approves this second reading Tuesday night, you can expect to see those changes take effect on your water bill April 1.

