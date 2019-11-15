What to Watch on the Silver Screen This Weekend

Let’s face it, it’s not a blockbuster weekend at the box office — no big action flicks or comic book heroes battling for the universe — but it is a good weekend for you straight-up cinephiles.

You might not get all hype over a re-boot…but this one, starring Sir Patrick Stewart — you know, AKA Captain Picard and Professor xX– is more of a matured version of the original, the angels have taken over the planet!

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight.

The mysterious Charles Townsend’s security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

It’s the clash of the acting titans when Sir Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren team up for “The Good Liar”.

Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online.

As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

Mixed reviews out there, but The Guardian says that this “…mystery thriller is outrageous and irresistible, an old-fashioned drama daring and ambitious… It’s a great duel between McKellen and Mirren”.

Scandalous: the True Story of The National Enquirer is also premiering this weekend.

Still in theaters: Arctic Dogs, Joker, Maleficent, The Addams Family, Zombieland: Double Tap and Harriet.

Make sure you get there early enough to get warm, buttered popcorn, a good seat, and you don’t miss the trailers!

