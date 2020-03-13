WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear Provides Update on Coronavirus (9:00 A.M. EDT)

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will hold a press conference Friday with public health officials by his side, to provide an update on the Coronavirus Disease, or COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Both Gov. Beshear and Steven Stack, M.D., Commissioner, Department for Public Health, will be present in room 110 of the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, to update the public on the current coronavirus situation in Kentucky.

The update will take place at 9:00 a.m. EDT, (8:00 a.m. CDT).

